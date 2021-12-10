Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash - Roberto Firmino Returns, Origi Absent

There was a huge boost for Liverpool as Roberto Firmino returned to training ahead of the Premier League match against Aston Villa on Saturday and you can see the photos here.

The Brazilian has been missing since picking up as nasty hamstring injury in the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid at Anfield at the start of November.

In his absence, other than a slip up against West Ham prior to the international break, Liverpool have been in fine form but it is welcome news for manager Jurgen Klopp to see Firmino nearing readiness for action.

As the 30 year old will have two full training sessions under his belt prior to the weekend, he may return to the Liverpool squad for Saturday's match against Steven Gerrard's Villa at Anfield.

One of the players that has helped deputise in Firmino's absence is Divock Origi but there was no sign of the Belgian in the training photos.

The 26 year old has scored winners in the last two games against Wolves and AC Milan so Reds fans will be hoping there is no injury issue.

See all the photos from Thursday's session here:

