Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Crunch Chelsea Clash - Thiago, Minamino, Adrian Updates

Author:

Despite the defeat at Leicester on Tuesday, the Liverpool players appeared to be be in positive spirits as they returned to training and we can bring you the photos from Thursday’s session.

The defeat at the King Power Stadium has left the Reds trailing leaders Manchester City by nine points with a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola’s team will play at Arsenal on New Year’s Day before Liverpool play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday with both teams desperate for the win.

The mood seemed good however as teammates Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip were pictured together.

There were plenty of photos of the players working hard at The AXA Training Centre.

The Egyptian King looked happy as he was snapped smiling by the photographers.

Read More

There were also some fun and games with skipper Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold clearly enjoying their training.

Adrian was pictured back in training after a calf injury but there were no photos of either Thiago or Takumi Minamino who both missed the Leicester game with muscle soreness.

There was also no sign of Alisson or Roberto Firmino in the photos but that doesn’t mean there is cause for concern necessarily.

Here are the rest of the photos from Thursday’s session at the AXA Training Centre.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Thiago
News

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Crunch Chelsea Clash - Thiago, Minamino, Adrian Updates

4 minutes ago
Ryan Gravenberch
Articles

Top 10 Liverpool 'Should' Buys: Summer Transfer Window (10-6) - Ajax Double Swoop, Tottenham Star And Ballon d'Or Future Winner

30 minutes ago
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Join Newcastle, Manchester United, Leicester & Everton In Race For Aberdeen Teenager

1 hour ago
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire
Transfers

Report: Mikel Arteta Asks Arsenal To Sign Barcelona Midfielder Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle, Manchester City All Previously Linked

2 hours ago
Bukayo Saka
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Arsenal Forward Bukayo Saka

3 hours ago
Premier League 2
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 21 - January 1st/2nd/3rd

5 hours ago
Old Trafford
Non LFC

Manchester United v Burnley: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

5 hours ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
News

Liverpool Fixtures January 2022 - Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup

5 hours ago