Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Manchester City Clash As Roberto Firmino Concern Emerges

Ahead of Liverpool's huge Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday, training photos from Friday's session at the AXA Training Centre have been released with one concern emerging.

Jurgen Klopp's team go into the match just one point behind the league leaders and can leapfrog their rivals with a victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool appeared to be heading into the crucial encounter with a fully fit squad after Klopp provided an update at his pre-match press conference.

"When I looked last time on my smartphone, it looked like everyone is available again."

This looked like good news for Reds fans who were worried after Fabinho suffered a nasty clash of heads in the 3-1 win at Benfica in midweek.

It is another Brazilian however that has caused concern ahead of the match some are claiming to be the 'title decider' with Roberto Firmino missing from the training photos.

The 30 year old came on to help settle the game down in Portugal and did not appear to have any particular injury concern at the end of the game.

It could just be that Firmino was training on his own program away from the cameras so we will have to wait and see if he is available when the teams are announced on Sunday.

Have a look at Friday's training photos here:

