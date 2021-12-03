Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Wolves Clash - Keita And Gomez Return, Taffarel Spotted

Ahead of Liverpool's tricky away fixture at Wolves on Saturday, there was some good news as both Joe Gomez and Naby Keita returned to training and we can bring you the photos from that session.

New goalkeeper coach Claudio Taffarel was also spotted as he starts to get used to his new surroundings.

The Reds saw off Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday running out 4-1 winners thanks to two goals from Mohamed Salah and one each from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.

Whilst the players from the Merseyside derby match went through their recovery day drills, a few players made it out onto the grass at the AXA Training Centre.

Take a look at the photos here:

Liverpool Team News

It remains to be seen if Gomez and Keita will be risked for the Wolves trip with such a busy schedule over the festive period but should make their returns in Milan in the Champions League next week.

Roberto Firmino is getting closer to a return after his hamstring injury but still needs a bit more time to recover and Curtis Jones is still awaiting the all clear from the doctor after his eye injury.

Wolves Team News

Bruno Lage's team have enjoyed an impressive start to the season with Wolves having taken 21 points from their first 14 matches.

Lage should be able to welcome back Ruben Neves after serving a suspension and will also take a check on Daniel Podence who has been missing with covid, the same illness that will rule Marcal out.

Jonny Otto, Pedro Neto and Wily Boly remain long term casualties.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook