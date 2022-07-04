Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos From Day One Of Pre-Season

Liverpool returned for day one of pre-season at the AXA Training Centre on Monday and we can bring you the photos as preparations for the new campaign get underway.

Last season was an incredible one as Liverpool took part in every match possible across all competitions winning both the Carabao and FA Cups whilst coming up just short in the Premier League and Champions League.

They will be keen therefore to have the best possible preparations for the upcoming season to see if they can challenge for the biggest trophies again.

The following nineteen first-team players, which included new signings Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay were scheduled to return on Monday.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Ben Davies, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Calvin Ramsay, Neco Williams, Rhys Williams, Sepp van den Berg, Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

The rest of the squad who were involved in the post-season international matches are set to join up with the squad later this week.

Take a look at the Reds back in action here:

