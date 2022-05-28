Revealed: Luis Diaz's Pet Named After Real Madrid's Toni Kroos

Luis Diaz is the star name to play for Liverpool this season coming from a very humble family background in Colombia's La Guajira.

In the streets of Barrancas, Luis Diaz's images with his shirt number 23 are painted across the streets as a ray of hope and encouragement to the people across the country and within the footballer's community in Colombia.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Colombian winger will play the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris today. Many faithfuls back home in the Latin American country will be hoping that Luis Diaz and his Liverpool team bring the European trophy back to Anfield.

According to the Guardian, the Liverpool winger's pet is named after Real Madrid midfielder and multiple UEFA Champions League trophy winner Toni Kroos. The Colombian creator will go up against the German midfielder in today's ultimate showdown to mark their names on the trophy ahead of the final in Paris.

As per the same report from the Guardian, the Diaz family's pet Toni Kroos will cheer for Liverpool and get excited for each and every goal that the Merseyside Reds score.

Despite joining the club in January, the former Porto winger has scored six goals and assisted thrice this season. Moreover, the Colombian has contributed widely in creating more chances up front on a consistent basis.

