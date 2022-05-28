Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Revealed: Luis Diaz's Pet Named After Real Madrid's Toni Kroos

Luis Diaz is the star name to play for Liverpool this season coming from a very humble family background in Colombia's La Guajira.

In the streets of Barrancas, Luis Diaz's images with his shirt number 23 are painted across the streets as a ray of hope and encouragement to the people across the country and within the footballer's community in Colombia.

Luis Diaz

The Colombian winger will play the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris today. Many faithfuls back home in the Latin American country will be hoping that Luis Diaz and his Liverpool team bring the European trophy back to Anfield.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to the Guardian, the Liverpool winger's pet is named after Real Madrid midfielder and multiple UEFA Champions League trophy winner Toni Kroos. The Colombian creator will go up against the German midfielder in today's ultimate showdown to mark their names on the trophy ahead of the final in Paris.

As per the same report from the Guardian, the Diaz family's pet Toni Kroos will cheer for Liverpool and get excited for each and every goal that the Merseyside Reds score.

Despite joining the club in January, the former Porto winger has scored six goals and assisted thrice this season. Moreover, the Colombian has contributed widely in creating more chances up front on a consistent basis.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.
Match Coverage

'Tonight’s Team Selection Will Shock The World' - Twitter Speculates About Liverpool Lineup For Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew3 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Salah Back Firing Ahead of Champions League Final Provides A Massive Boost To Jurgen Klopp

By Owen Cummings21 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Sadio Mane's Interesting Response When Being Asked About His Liverpool Future In Interview With Jamie Carragher| Bayern Munich Transfer Talk

By Matt Thielen35 minutes ago
Liverpool Real Madrid
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League Final | Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara And Fabinho All Start | Predicted XI

By Julian Prahalathan1 hour ago
Liverpool Training
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool's Final Training Session Before Champions League Final Against Real Madrid (Includes Thiago Alcantara)

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Karim Benzema
Match Coverage

One Play To Sign From Real Madrid Ahead Of The Champions League Final - Karim Benzema

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Liverpool Training
Match Coverage

Revealed: Photos From Liverpool's Final Training Session Ahead Of Champions League Final Against Real Madrid - Thiago Alcantara Returns

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

‘An Incredibly Important Player’ - Jurgen Klopp Emphasises Contribution Of Naby Keita Ahead Of Liverpool’s Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago