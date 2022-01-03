Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Revealed: Mohamed Salah Shows Off New Look On Instagram As Liverpool Striker Departs For AFCON

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah showed off his new haircut on Instagram as he jetted off to join up with the Egyptian national team ahead of the Africa Cup Of Nations tournament.

The 29 year old was in scintillating form again on Sunday in his team's 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

After Sadio Mane had given Liverpool the lead, Salah finished a fine move off with a precise finish to give him his 16th Premier League goal of the season in just 20 matches.

Unfortunately for the Reds, Chelsea hit back with two excellent goals themselves through Mateo Kovacic's world class strike and a neat finish from USMNT player Christian Pulisic.

Salah will be a huge miss for Liverpool over the coming weeks along with teammates Mane and Guinea international Naby Keita.

As to when the trio return will largely depend on how their nation's progress during AFCON but for anyone making the final, they are likely to miss just over a months worth of domestic action.

Liverpool's talisman appeared to be in good spirits as he jetted off for the competition with Aston Villa's Trezeguet.

The post on Instagram showed Salah sporting a new haircut pointing at Trezeguet who appeared to be asleep.

Egypt kick off their AFCON campaign when they take on Nigeria on January 11th.

