Revealed: Photos From Liverpool FC's Historic Parade Of The City 2022
After losing out in the Champions League final to Real Madrid on Saturday, everyone associated with Liverpool was cheered up on Sunday with a fantastic emotion-charged parade through the city and we can bring you the best of the photos from the event here.
Liverpool's men's team ended the season with a domestic cup double but were close to a historic quadruple, just missing out on the Premier League and then losing the European Cup final.
The Liverpool FC women's team also shared their success during the parade after a brilliant season saw them win the FA Women's Championship.
It is estimated that over half a million people attended the parade in what was an incredible afternoon in Liverpool that clearly lifted the morale of the players after the disappointment of losing out on the European Cup.
Take a look at the photos here:
Footage of the parade can also be watched by clicking HERE.
