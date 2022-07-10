Revealed: Photos Of Liverpool Training In Bangkok As Darwin Nunez Trains With New Teammates For The First Time

Darwin Nunez undertook his first training session with his new teammates in Bangkok on Sunday and we can bring you the photos as the Uruguyan got his Liverpool career up and running.

The bulk of the Reds first-team squad returned to training at the AXA Training Centre on Monday, but those involved in the post-season internationals have only just returned to join up with the team for the trip to Bangkok.

Liverpool will take on rivals Manchester United on Tuesday in the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok before travelling to Singapore to take on another Premier League team, Crystal Palace, on Friday.

Nunez was joined in training by another new signing, Fabio Carvalho, from Fulham who has already impressed his new teammates this week as pre-season got underway.

However, there was no place in the travelling 37-man squad for Calvin Ramsay, the right-back signed from Aberdeen.

The 18-year-old is currently nursing an injury which was spotted during his medical ahead of his transfer from the SPL team.

Liverpool fans in Thailand will be desperate to get a glimpse of Uruguyan Nunez in action on Tuesday with him likely to play some part in the game.

Here are the photos of the 23-year-old and his new teammates being put through their paces on Sunday.

