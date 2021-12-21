Revealed: Premier League Best XI Based On Performance Data - Liverpool & Manchester City Dominate
The Premier League's best XI for the season so far has been revealed and is dominated by players from Liverpool and Manchester City.
The two teams are first and second in the table with Manchester City top, three points clear of the Reds.
It is no surprise therefore that it is the players from these two teams that make up nearly the entire XI with the exception of Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.
As revealed by Zach Lowy, the best Premier League XI of the season has been put together based on @CIES_Football's performance index.
Here is the team of the season so far based on the performance data.
|Position
|Player
|Team
Goalkeeper
Edouard Mendy
Chelsea
Right-Back
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool
Centre-Back
Ruben Dias
Manchester City
Centre-Back
Aymeric Laporte
Manchester City
Left-Back
Joao Cancelo
Manchester City
Midfield
Rodri
Manchester City
Midfield
Jordan Henderson
Liverpool
Midfield
Bernardo Silva
Manchester City
Forward
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
Forward
Diogo Jota
Liverpool
Forward
Sadio Mane
Liverpool
