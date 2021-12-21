Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Revealed: Premier League Best XI Based On Performance Data - Liverpool & Manchester City Dominate

Author:

The Premier League's best XI for the season so far has been revealed and is dominated by players from Liverpool and Manchester City.

The two teams are first and second in the table with Manchester City top, three points clear of the Reds.

Mohamed Salah Manchester City

It is no surprise therefore that it is the players from these two teams that make up nearly the entire XI with the exception of Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

As revealed by Zach Lowy, the best Premier League XI of the season has been put together based on @CIES_Football's performance index.

Read More

Here is the team of the season so far based on the performance data.

Premier League Best XI

Zach Lowy

PositionPlayerTeam

Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy

Chelsea

Right-Back

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

Centre-Back

Ruben Dias

Manchester City

Centre-Back

Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City

Left-Back

Joao Cancelo

Manchester City

Midfield

Rodri

Manchester City

Midfield

Jordan Henderson

Liverpool

Midfield

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City

Forward

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Forward

Diogo Jota

Liverpool

Forward

Sadio Mane

Liverpool

