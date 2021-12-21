Revealed: Premier League Best XI Based On Performance Data - Liverpool & Manchester City Dominate

The Premier League's best XI for the season so far has been revealed and is dominated by players from Liverpool and Manchester City.

The two teams are first and second in the table with Manchester City top, three points clear of the Reds.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It is no surprise therefore that it is the players from these two teams that make up nearly the entire XI with the exception of Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

As revealed by Zach Lowy, the best Premier League XI of the season has been put together based on @CIES_Football's performance index.

Here is the team of the season so far based on the performance data.

Position Player Team Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Chelsea Right-Back Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Centre-Back Ruben Dias Manchester City Centre-Back Aymeric Laporte Manchester City Left-Back Joao Cancelo Manchester City Midfield Rodri Manchester City Midfield Jordan Henderson Liverpool Midfield Bernardo Silva Manchester City Forward Mohamed Salah Liverpool Forward Diogo Jota Liverpool Forward Sadio Mane Liverpool

