Revealed: Premier League's Nominations For Player Of The Season 2021/22 | Two Liverpool Players Included

The Premier League have revealed their eight picks for the Player of the 2021/22 season.

From Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah have been picked alongside six others on the shortlist.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Both players have been outstanding for the Reds this season with Alexander-Arnold assisting twelve times and scoring two goals.

Egyptian Salah has also taken his game to new levels with a series of fine individual efforts amongst his 22 goal tally so far.

Full List Of Nominations

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Voting is due to close at 6pm on Monday, May 16th. The winner will be announced on Saturday, May 21, at 11am (UK).

Voting is due to close at 6pm on Monday, May 16th. The winner will be announced on Saturday, May 21, at 11am (UK).

