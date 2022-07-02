Revealed: The 19 Liverpool Players That Will Return For Pre-Season Training On Monday

Nineteen senior Liverpool players will report for pre-season training on Monday at the AXA Training Centre.

IMAGO / PA Images

The list of names includes new signings Fabio Carvalho (from Fulham) and Calvin Ramsay (from Scottish Premiership team Aberdeen).

Players returning on Monday are as follows:

Goalkeepers

Caoimhin Kelleher

Adrian

IMAGO / Colorsport

Defenders

Ben Davies

Joe Gomez

Ibrahima Konate

Joel Matip

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Nathaniel Phillips

Calvin Ramsay

Neco Williams

Rhys Williams

Sepp van den Berg

Midfielders

Harvey Elliott

Jordan Henderson

James Milner

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Thiago Alcantara

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Forwards

Fabio Carvalho

Roberto Firmino

Luis Diaz

The rest of the senior players, who were involved in post-season international matches, are expected to join up as the week progresses.

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

Liverpool Pre-Season Fixture Schedule

1) Manchester United vs Liverpool on Tuesday 12th July – 2 pm (BST), 8 pm local time at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

2) Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on Friday 15th July – 1.35 pm (BST), 8.35 pm local time at the Singapore National Stadium in Singapore.

3) RB Leipzig vs Liverpool on Thursday 21st July - 6.15 pm (BST), 7.15 pm local time at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

4) RB Salzburg vs Liverpool on Wednesday 27th July – 7 pm (BST), 8 pm local time at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

5) Liverpool vs Manchester City on Saturday 30th July – 5 pm at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

6) Liverpool vs Strasbourg on Sunday 31st July – 7.30 pm at Anfield.

