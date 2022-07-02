Revealed: The 19 Liverpool Players That Will Return For Pre-Season Training On Monday
Nineteen senior Liverpool players will report for pre-season training on Monday at the AXA Training Centre.
The list of names includes new signings Fabio Carvalho (from Fulham) and Calvin Ramsay (from Scottish Premiership team Aberdeen).
Players returning on Monday are as follows:
Goalkeepers
Caoimhin Kelleher
Adrian
Defenders
Ben Davies
Joe Gomez
Ibrahima Konate
Joel Matip
Nathaniel Phillips
Calvin Ramsay
Neco Williams
Rhys Williams
Sepp van den Berg
Midfielders
Harvey Elliott
Jordan Henderson
James Milner
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Thiago Alcantara
Forwards
Fabio Carvalho
Roberto Firmino
Luis Diaz
The rest of the senior players, who were involved in post-season international matches, are expected to join up as the week progresses.
Liverpool Pre-Season Fixture Schedule
1) Manchester United vs Liverpool on Tuesday 12th July – 2 pm (BST), 8 pm local time at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
2) Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on Friday 15th July – 1.35 pm (BST), 8.35 pm local time at the Singapore National Stadium in Singapore.
3) RB Leipzig vs Liverpool on Thursday 21st July - 6.15 pm (BST), 7.15 pm local time at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.
4) RB Salzburg vs Liverpool on Wednesday 27th July – 7 pm (BST), 8 pm local time at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.
5) Liverpool vs Manchester City on Saturday 30th July – 5 pm at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.
6) Liverpool vs Strasbourg on Sunday 31st July – 7.30 pm at Anfield.
