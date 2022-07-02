Skip to main content

Revealed: The 19 Liverpool Players That Will Return For Pre-Season Training On Monday

Nineteen senior Liverpool players will report for pre-season training on Monday at the AXA Training Centre.

AXA Training Centre

The list of names includes new signings Fabio Carvalho (from Fulham) and Calvin Ramsay (from Scottish Premiership team Aberdeen).

Players returning on Monday are as follows:

Goalkeepers

Caoimhin Kelleher

Adrian

Defenders

Ben Davies

Joe Gomez

Ibrahima Konate

Joel Matip

Nathaniel Phillips

Calvin Ramsay

Neco Williams

Rhys Williams 

Sepp van den Berg

Midfielders

Harvey Elliott

Jordan Henderson

James Milner

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Thiago Alcantara

Forwards

Fabio Carvalho

Roberto Firmino

Luis Diaz

The rest of the senior players, who were involved in post-season international matches, are expected to join up as the week progresses.

Liverpool Pre-Season Fixture Schedule

1) Manchester United vs Liverpool on Tuesday 12th July – 2 pm (BST), 8 pm local time at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

2) Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on Friday 15th July – 1.35 pm (BST), 8.35 pm local time at the Singapore National Stadium in Singapore.

3) RB Leipzig vs Liverpool on Thursday 21st July - 6.15 pm (BST), 7.15 pm local time at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

4) RB Salzburg vs Liverpool on Wednesday 27th July – 7 pm (BST), 8 pm local time at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

5) Liverpool vs Manchester City on Saturday 30th July – 5 pm at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

6) Liverpool vs Strasbourg on Sunday 31st July – 7.30 pm at Anfield.

