Revealed: What Mohamed Salah Said To Egypt Keeper Gabaski Before Sadio Mane's Penalty For Senegal In AFCON Final

A report has revealed what Mohamed Salah told Egypt keeper Gabaski before he saved Sadio Mane's penalty for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Mane saw his spot-kick saved in the 7th minute of the contest but had the last laugh as he took the winning penalty in the shoot-out after the game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Liverpool's Egyptian superstar was shown talking to Gabaski after the penalty was awarded early in the game and the keeper has revealed on MBC Egypt via GOAL that Salah told him:

"Mane would shoot to the right side, he is coming now because he knows what I am saying."

As Liverpool's Senegalese striker arrived on the scene, he told Gabaski "I will shoot on the left" to which Salah responded, "Let's see".

It was Salah who was proven to be correct as Mane saw his spot-kick saved to Gabaski's right.

Player of the tournament, Mane, made no mistake however in the shoot-out as he once again shot to the right of Gabaski but this time into the corner of the net.

