Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Revealed: What Mohamed Salah Said To Egypt Keeper Gabaski Before Sadio Mane's Penalty For Senegal In AFCON Final

A report has revealed what Mohamed Salah told Egypt keeper Gabaski before he saved Sadio Mane's penalty for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Mane saw his spot-kick saved in the 7th minute of the contest but had the last laugh as he took the winning penalty in the shoot-out after the game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes.

Sadio Mane

Liverpool's Egyptian superstar was shown talking to Gabaski after the penalty was awarded early in the game and the keeper has revealed on MBC Egypt via GOAL that Salah told him:

"Mane would shoot to the right side, he is coming now because he knows what I am saying."

As Liverpool's Senegalese striker arrived on the scene, he told Gabaski "I will shoot on the left" to which Salah responded, "Let's see".

Read More

It was Salah who was proven to be correct as Mane saw his spot-kick saved to Gabaski's right.

Player of the tournament, Mane, made no mistake however in the shoot-out as he once again shot to the right of Gabaski but this time into the corner of the net.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah Gabaski
News

Revealed: What Mohamed Salah Said To Egypt Keeper Gabaski Before Sadio Mane's Penalty For Senegal In AFCON Final

2 minutes ago
Rhys Williams
Transfers

Report: No Loan Deal Agreed With Liverpool In January Transfer Window Despite Interest In Defender

22 minutes ago
Raphael Varane
Non LFC

'Clear Agenda' - Manchester United Fans React To Disallowed Raphael Varane Goal Against Burnley

29 minutes ago
Paul Pogba
Non LFC

Watch: Paul Pogba Fine Goal Gives Manchester United The Lead Against Burnley

43 minutes ago
Raphael Varane
Non LFC

Watch: Raphael Varane Goal For Manchester United Controversially Disallowed Against Burnley

47 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Liverpool Handed Massive Transfer Boost After Kylian Mbappe Denies Real Madrid Rumours

1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Report: Manchester United Leaked Team For Burnley - Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped

2 hours ago
Burnley
Non LFC

Burnley v Manchester United | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | EPL

2 hours ago