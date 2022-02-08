Revealed: What Mohamed Salah Said To Egypt Keeper Gabaski Before Sadio Mane's Penalty For Senegal In AFCON Final
A report has revealed what Mohamed Salah told Egypt keeper Gabaski before he saved Sadio Mane's penalty for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final.
Mane saw his spot-kick saved in the 7th minute of the contest but had the last laugh as he took the winning penalty in the shoot-out after the game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes.
Liverpool's Egyptian superstar was shown talking to Gabaski after the penalty was awarded early in the game and the keeper has revealed on MBC Egypt via GOAL that Salah told him:
"Mane would shoot to the right side, he is coming now because he knows what I am saying."
As Liverpool's Senegalese striker arrived on the scene, he told Gabaski "I will shoot on the left" to which Salah responded, "Let's see".
Read More
It was Salah who was proven to be correct as Mane saw his spot-kick saved to Gabaski's right.
Player of the tournament, Mane, made no mistake however in the shoot-out as he once again shot to the right of Gabaski but this time into the corner of the net.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Still Have 'Genuine' Interest In Leeds United's Raphinha Despite Luis Diaz Signing
- 'Incision And Precision', 'Harvey Elliott Is Back Baby!' - Fans React To Return Of 18 Year Old In Liverpool Victory Over Cardiff
- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Explains How He Will Handle The Disappointment Of The Losing AFCON Finalist As Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah Prepare To Face Off
- Sadio Mane Wins AFCON Player Of The Tournament After Senegal Win Over Egypt
- 'Welcome To England' - Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Luis Diaz Debut As Liverpool Overcome Cardiff In FA Cup
- Watch: Sadio Mane Scores Decisive Penalty As To Win Senegal The Africa Cup Of Nations As They Beat Egypt
- Watch: Harvey Elliott Interview After He Marks Liverpool Return With Fantastic Goal
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook