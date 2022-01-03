Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

When Jurgen Klopp, Roberto Firmino, Alisson And Joel Matip Can Return From Isolation

Author:

Liverpool have encountered issues with the COVID-19 pandemic this year, with several key players out including Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip and Alisson.

Even Jurgen Klopp contracted the virus, meaning Pep Ljinders led the side at Stamford Bridge, with Caoimhin Kelleher deputising for Alisson.

The quartet can all return within the next week, with all available for the FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

It has already been stated that the manager has experienced “mild symptoms” and that could mean the isolation period is to be extended, and the same goes for the players.

This could then push each beyond the tie against Shrewsbury and to the second leg at home to Arsenal in the League Cup as one must also factor in their recovery and training.

Alisson – Isolation ends: Jan 6, next game: Shrewsbury (H), Jan 9

Read More

Roberto Firmino – Isolation ends: Jan 6, next game: Shrewsbury (H), Jan 9

Joel Matip – Isolation ends: Jan 7, next game: Shrewsbury (H), Jan 9

Jurgen Klopp – Isolation ends: Jan 8, next game: Shrewsbury (H), Jan 9

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp
News

Revealed: When Jurgen Klopp, Roberto Firmino, Alisson And Joel Matip Can Return From Isolation

26 seconds ago
Kostas Tsimikas
News

'First Choice For Now' - Fans React To Liverpool Defender Kostas Tsimikas' Recent Performances

13 minutes ago
John W Henry
News

Report: Super League Set To Be Re-Introduced This Year After Meeting Between Barcelona And Real Madrid Presidents And Juventus Chairman

31 minutes ago
Adama Traore
Transfers

'We Should Be All Over Him' Twitter Reacts To Liverpool's Transfer Interest In £18million Rated Premier League Star Adama Traore

45 minutes ago
Leighton Clarkson
News

'It Could Be Serious' - Midfielder Recall Worsens Fears About Thiago Injury

1 hour ago
Ricardo Pepi
Non LFC

USMNT Star Ricardo Pepi Joins FC Augsburg From FC Dallas for $20million

1 hour ago
Divock Origi
Transfers

Report: Divock Origi Set For Juventus Move After Comeback Campaign

1 hour ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Quotes

Liverpool Captain Praises Caoimhin Kelleher's Performance Against Chelsea

2 hours ago