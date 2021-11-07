Report: Former Liverpool And Current Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Has Verbally Agreed To Succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Manchester United Boss

According to reports, Leicester City boss has verbally agreed to take over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager.

After an embarassing defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester derby, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to be on borrowed time, even more so if the recent reports are true.

Manchester United suffered their third home defeat in four league matches at Old Trafford yesterday to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position as United boss at the moment is at boiling point and seems to now have finally spilt over into the boardroom.

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers almost took Liverpool to their first Premier League title and has since took Leicetser City to an FA Cup win.

However, this season Leicester have struggled to hit any form that they previously have. This has raised questions about Rodgers and if he has taken them as far as he can.

According to CaughtOffside, Brendan Rodgers has agreed verbally to become the new Manchester United manager. This is depsite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still being in a job.

If the reports are true, this will be a relief for most Manchester United fans as they have seen enough but will enrage the whole fanbase regarding the treatment of their legend from the Glazers.

To speak to Rodgers in secret and agree something with him before letting Solskjaer go is disrespectful, no matter how poor of a job he is doing.

The next two weeks, things will become more apparent in the red side of Manchester. Will Ole be still at the wheel after the international break or will Brendan Rodgers take the front seat?

