Rivaldo Added To Barcelona Squad To Battle Liverpool & Steven Gerrard On Saturday

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has been added to the Barcelona legends squad to take on Liverpool's legends at Anfield on Saturday.

Rivaldo

The Liverpool side will be managed by two Reds legends, former player and manager Sir Kenny Dalglish, and prolific striker Ian Rush.

The duo, who played their part in the most successful spell in the club's history over two decades, will have a high calibre squad at their disposal which will include former skipper Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, and Dirk Kuyt.

Kenny Dalglish Ian Rush
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Barcelona legends will be managed by former Chelsea player and retired Spainish international Albert Ferrer.

Rivaldo will be joined in the squad by former Nou Camp favourites Edgar Davids, Gazika Mendieta and Javier Saviola amongst others.

The game will kick off at 3pm UK time (GMT) and those that cannot make it to Anfield can watch the match by purchasing a virtual ticket on Facebook Live for £1.99.

