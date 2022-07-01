Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Robbie Fowler On Liverpool's Squad Depth Issues

Robbie Fowler believes that Liverpool's squad depth is not as strong as it was last season, following numerous departures over recent weeks.

The Reds have lost key man Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, as well as important squad players in Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

However, they have also brought in some fresh faces, Benfica's Darwin Nunez for a club record £85million fee, as well as teenage pair Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool's club record signing - Darwin Nunez

Speaking to Bettingexpert, Fowler said: "It is funny actually when you talk about Liverpool. One of Liverpool’s problems over the years was they never had the depth, they never had the squad to compete on every level.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"All of a sudden they got that squad to compete at every level. People would say, maybe we don’t need to play that many games. I don’t get that, I really don’t because we want them to compete at every level."

Jurgen Klopp's side played every game possible last season, as they reached the final of the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and were just two matches away from completing a historic quadruple for the first time in English football.

"I don’t want Liverpool to be in the same boat they’ve been in a few years ago when the squad wasn’t great," he said.

"Don’t get me wrong, the first eleven now would be brilliant, but when you start getting rid of maybe three or four players, the squad is not as strong as it was."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

pitaluga 2
Transfers

Liverpool Goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga joins Macclesfield on Season-long Loan

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

'Why Didn't We Get Him?' - Fabio Carvalho Tipped To Be Liverpool Hit

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'It Didn't Really Work' - Pundit On Trent Alexander-Arnold & His Future Position At Liverpool, Jude Bellingham Claim

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'Give Him What He Wants' - Pundit Thinks Liverpool Should Pay Mohamed Salah Whatever It Takes To Keep Him

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Nicolo Barella
Quotes

'Barella Is A Fabulous Player' - Pundit On Inter Milan Midfielder & Liverpool Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'It Wouldn't Surprise Me If This Guy Is Just As Effective' - Pundit On Comparison Between Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Yves Bissouma
Transfers

'He Could Play For Them' - Pundit Shocked Liverpool & Manchester United Did Not Move For New Tottenham Midfielder Yves Bissouma

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Brazilian Legendary Duo Cafu And Roberto Carlos Claim Liverpool's Mohamed Salah And Tottenham's Heung-Min Son Are League's Best

By Damon Carr15 hours ago