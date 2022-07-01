Robbie Fowler On Liverpool's Squad Depth Issues

Robbie Fowler believes that Liverpool's squad depth is not as strong as it was last season, following numerous departures over recent weeks.

The Reds have lost key man Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, as well as important squad players in Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

However, they have also brought in some fresh faces, Benfica's Darwin Nunez for a club record £85million fee, as well as teenage pair Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

Liverpool's club record signing - Darwin Nunez IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to Bettingexpert, Fowler said: "It is funny actually when you talk about Liverpool. One of Liverpool’s problems over the years was they never had the depth, they never had the squad to compete on every level.

"All of a sudden they got that squad to compete at every level. People would say, maybe we don’t need to play that many games. I don’t get that, I really don’t because we want them to compete at every level."

Jurgen Klopp's side played every game possible last season, as they reached the final of the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and were just two matches away from completing a historic quadruple for the first time in English football.

"I don’t want Liverpool to be in the same boat they’ve been in a few years ago when the squad wasn’t great," he said.

"Don’t get me wrong, the first eleven now would be brilliant, but when you start getting rid of maybe three or four players, the squad is not as strong as it was."

