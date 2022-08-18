Roberto Firmino Back in Full Training Ahead of Manchester United Clash
Fears that Liverpool may be striker-less following Darwin Nunez’s red card against Crystal Palace have been eased following the return of Roberto Firmino to first-team training.
Roberto Firmino did not feature whatsoever in the matchday squad for Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday night. Jurgen Klopp said that he had been left out of the squad as a 'precaution', following a 'muscle complaint'.
However, these precautions have since dissipated as the Brazilian returned to training on Thursday, four days before Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford.
Roberto Firmino's importance cannot be understated, as Jurgen Klopp believes the 30-year-old is still set to have a crucial role in Liverpool's 2022-23 campaign.
The Brazilian scored against Manchester United twice at Old Trafford, in a 4-2 win in the Premier League in 2020-21, with an increased likelihood that he will start there again in a few days' time.
