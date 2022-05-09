Skip to main content

Roberto Firmino Injury Update Ahead Of Liverpool's Premier League Clash With Aston Villa

Liverpool face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League on Tuesday and Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on his striker Roberto Firmino.

Roberto Firmino

After the Reds drew 1-1 at Anfield against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening, they are now three points behind leaders Manchester City with just three games remaining.

After Pep Guardiola's men thumped Newcastle United 5-0 on Sunday, Liverpool are now also four goals behind on goal difference so nothing but a win at Villa Park on Tuesday will do.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the match with Villa, Klopp had positive news on his Brazilian striker.

“Bobby now trained before the last game (for) two days. We don’t train a lot so he always has to do more, that is what he is still doing.

“So, decision for tomorrow. He gets closer and closer and closer. Hopefully he can be involved.”

Klopp was also not aware of any other fitness concerns in the squad but admitted he doesn't have the final confirmation of that.

“In these short periods between the games I didn’t get all the information yet, or not the final information, so when I leave here I go to the medical department and collect some more and then we will see.”

