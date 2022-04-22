Roberto Firmino Injury Update Provided By Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Merseyside Derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on striker Roberto Firmino ahead of his team's Premier League clash with Everton on Sunday.

The Brazilian missed Liverpool's 4-0 victory over Manchester United in midweek after picking up a foot injury at the end of the FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester City last weekend.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the clash with the Toffees, Klopp gave hope that the 30 year old could be available.

“Not that I know yet. No other problems.

“And Bobby, getting better and better. It’s just uncomfortable, painful. Today it’s his first day on the pitch, so there’s still two days to go, so maybe.

“If Bobby gives the thumbs-up then he will be involved. And not, then we wait another few days, but then I think after that it should be possible.”

The match at Anfield kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday and Liverpool could find themselves four points behind rivals Manchester City ahead of the game with the Citizens hosting Watford on Saturday at the Etihad stadium.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok