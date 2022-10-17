Rumoured Ballon d'Or 2022 Winners Revealed, Real Madrid & Barcelona Stars To Claim Three Awards

A report has revealed the winners of the Ballon d'Or 2022 awards ahead of tonight's ceremony in Paris, France.

The awards will crown the best player on the planet (Ballon d'Or), best goalkeeper (Yashin Trophy), and the best young player (Kopa Trophy).

Lionel Messi won last year's main award but there was a surprise when he didn't even make the final 30 this year.

Lionel Messi did not make the list of the final 30 players for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award. IMAGO / Xinhua

Ballon d'Or Nominees

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Sebastian Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Vinicius Jnr (Real Madrid)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Rumoured Winners

According to Marca (via the Madrid Zone), Karim Benzema will scoop the main award for his contribution to Real Madrid's run to La Liga and Champions League glory.

They also claim that another Los Blancos player, Thibaut Courtois, who was outstanding against Liverpool in the Champions League final, will win the Yashin Trophy and Barcelona's Gavi will pick up the Kopa Trophy.

Karim Benzema IMAGO / Focus Images Thibaut Courtois IMAGO / AFLOSPORT Gavi IMAGO / Pressinphoto

LFCTR Verdict

There are always rumours ahead of the awards as to who will claim the big prizes. Whilst nothing is finalised, the three names mentioned are likely to be very much favourites for their respective categories.

