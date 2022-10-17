Rumoured Ballon d'Or 2022 Winners Revealed, Real Madrid & Barcelona Stars To Claim Three Awards
A report has revealed the winners of the Ballon d'Or 2022 awards ahead of tonight's ceremony in Paris, France.
The awards will crown the best player on the planet (Ballon d'Or), best goalkeeper (Yashin Trophy), and the best young player (Kopa Trophy).
Lionel Messi won last year's main award but there was a surprise when he didn't even make the final 30 this year.
Ballon d'Or Nominees
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
Rafael Leao (AC Milan)
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)
Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)
Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Casemiro (Real Madrid)
Son Heung-min (Tottenham)
Fabinho (Liverpool)
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
Mike Maignan (AC Milan)
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)
Read More
Phil Foden (Manchester City)
Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)
Sebastian Haller (Borussia Dortmund)
Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Vinicius Jnr (Real Madrid)
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
Luis Diaz (Liverpool)
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Rumoured Winners
According to Marca (via the Madrid Zone), Karim Benzema will scoop the main award for his contribution to Real Madrid's run to La Liga and Champions League glory.
They also claim that another Los Blancos player, Thibaut Courtois, who was outstanding against Liverpool in the Champions League final, will win the Yashin Trophy and Barcelona's Gavi will pick up the Kopa Trophy.
Karim Benzema
Thibaut Courtois
Gavi
LFCTR Verdict
There are always rumours ahead of the awards as to who will claim the big prizes. Whilst nothing is finalised, the three names mentioned are likely to be very much favourites for their respective categories.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield
- Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Player Ratings
- Watch: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Gets Sent Off Against Manchester City
- Mohamed Salah Overtakes Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard In All-Time Premier League Goalscorer List
- Liverpool Release Statement Following 'Vile Chants' By Manchester City Fans
- Alisson Becker Breaks Premier League Record As Liverpool Defeat Manchester City
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |