Sadio Mane’s AFCON Journey Set to Get Underway as Senegal Face Zimbabwe Amid COVID 19 Problems

Nine members of the Senegalese party, including Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy, are now isolating after testing positive for Coronavirus causing the squads’ scheduled flight to Cameroon to be delayed.

The opening game in Group B in this year’s competition is set to take place on Monday January 10, 13:00BST in the Kouekong Stadium as favourites Senegal begin their mission to lift the trophy for the first time against underdogs Zimbabwe.

The squad has now landed with Red’s star Sadio Mane seen on the national side’s Twitter page departing the teams’ plane in the early hours of this morning, along with a caption that reads: “Arrived safely in Cameroon,”.

Mane has represented his national team on 80 occasions, scoring 26 times, including three in the 2019 AFCON, winning himself a place in the Team of the Tournament as Senegal reached the final, losing 1-0 to Algeria.

What can we expect from Senegal?

Aliou Cisse’s squad is filled with world class players from Europe’s elite clubs with Mane, Paris Saint-German’s Idrissa Gana Gueye, Napoli’s captain Kalidou Koulibaly and Chelsea’s Eduard Mendy to name but a few.

With this star-studded line-up, we can expect the 2018 World Cup qualifiers to play with a high tempo.

They have the quality within their ranks to play any AFCON opposition off the park and with Mane in attack, they possess a world-class forward who can produce magic at any moment.

Sadio Mane playing for Senegal vs Brazil IMAGO / Xinhua

Not just ruthless in attack, Senegal are defensively solid too, with a defensive unit including Mendy and Koulibaly, as well as Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr and PSG’s Abdou Diallo.

Senegal conceded just two goals from six games in qualifying for this competition and a clean sheet will be expected on Monday too.

Can Zimbabwe spring an upset?

Given Senegal’s COVID issues and the ongoing dispute between themselves and Watford over the release of winger Ismaila Sarr, Zimbabwe will never get a better opportunity to beat a side of Senegal’s quality.

Zimbabwe did pick up an impressive win against Patson Daka’s Zambia, as well as a point at home against a very strong Algeria in qualifying to see them through in second place on seven points, one ahead of former AFCON winners Zambia.

However, Zimbabwe are ranked 121st in the world by FIFA and are without star player, Aston Villa's, Marvelous Nakamba, who misses out through injury.

They are a side in poor form which has seen just one win in 18 internationals, so it will be very difficult for Norman Mapzea’s men to walk away from the game with any points.

Elsewhere in Group B, Guinea face Malawi on January 10 with Red's midfielder, Naby Keita in action for Guinea.