AFCON: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Inspires Senegal As They Reach The Africa Cup Of Nations Final

Senegal reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations following a 3-1 win over Burkina Faso, which was inspired by Liverpool's Sadio Mane, who bags himself a goal and an assist. 

Sadio Mane continued his incredible AFCON form in tonight's semi-final victory over Burkina Faso. The Liverpool winger had a huge part in Senegal's second goal, as he superbly got away from his opponent on the bar line to set up an easy finish for PSG's Idrissa Gana Gueye. 

When Burkina Faso pulled one back, Sadio Mane was the one to put the game to bed and send his country to the final of AFCON. Watford's Ismalia Sarr found himself and Mane in a two on one counter attack. Sarr played Mane through, who didn't disappoint by dinking the goalkeeper and ended Burkina Faso's hopes.

Senegal will either face Egypt or Cameroon in the final on Sunday (7pm GMT). Sadio Mane may face his Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah in a final that would create history for the club. 

