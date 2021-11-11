Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Breaking: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Injured On International Duty As Senegal Play Togo Away In A World Cup Qualifier

Author:

Liverpool's Sadio Mane has gone down injured in a World Cup Qualifier for Senegal as he collides with a Togo defender. 

Mane, who has been key to a 100% record for Senegal in the group stage, went down in the 29th minute of their match away to Togo.

Sadio Mane

After clashing with Togo defender as he goes up for a header, the Liverpool winger stayed down. Known for his toughness, this is unusual for him to stay down, which is not a good sign.

Mane was then replaced by Villareal's Boulaye Dia as he was taken off immediately. It is unknown at the moment as to the severity of the injury as we wait to find out more information. 

Liverpool are coming up to the busiest period of the Premier League Season and having injuries to key players is the last thing they would want. 

Sadio Mane has started the season much more like the player that was one of the best in the world two years ago. An injury right now would halter the form he has been on. 

With already having many injuries already in the squad, this will be another headache for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. 

Roberto Firmino is currently out with an hamstring injury and if Sadio Mane is out then that leaves Liverpool's forward line down to its bare bones. 

First the midfield, now the forwards, what next for Liverpool? Are we seeing dejavu? Will Liverpool's lack of recruitment in the Summer come back to haunt them again?

