Sadio Mane Great Goal Against Cape Verde Helps Senegal Into AFCON Quarter Finals But Liverpool Man Substituted After Worrying Clash Of Heads

A terrific goal from Liverpool's Sadio Mane helped put Senegal through to the quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations as they ran out 2-0 winners against nine man Cape Verde.

Sadio Mane

Worryingly however for Mane and Senegal, he was substituted shortly after his goal in the 63rd minute still feeling the effects of a head clash with Cape Verde keeper Vozinha who was red carded.

Cape Verde had already been reduced to ten men in the 20th minute after Patrick Andrade was red carded for a nasty challenge after a VAR review.

They were reduced to nine men in the 57th minute when Mane ran on to a long through ball and clashed heads with the onrushing Vozinha.

The referee once again went to the VAR screen to review the challenge and subsequently red carded the goalkeeper who left the pitch on a stretcher.

Read More

Mane's brilliant goal came six minutes later to give Senegal the lead but he then also had to leave the pitch, still feeling the effects of the clash.

Cape Verde showed character to stay in the contest before Ahmadou Bamba Dieng added a second for Senegal in the 92nd minute.

Senegal will now face the winners of the Mali and Equatorial Guinea game scheduled for Tuesday evening in the quarter finals.

Immediate focus after the game however will surely go to ensuring that both Vozinha and Mane are fine after the heavy collision.

