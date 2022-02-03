Skip to main content
Always Humble Sadio Mane Promises To Fly Senegalese Fans For Final Against Either Cameroon Or Egypt

Sadio Mane continues to show why everyone loves him just as much off the pitch as on it, as he pays for 50 Senegalese fans to watch his Senegal side against Burkina Faso. The Liverpool winger has promised to do so again for the final on Sunday. 

AFCON has been a success for Liverpool players so far, as all three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita have all put in incredible performances. For Sadio Mane, the tournament could end on team success, as Senegal reached the final after beating Burkina Faso in the semi-final.

Sadio Mane

The Liverpool forward has played a huge part in Senegal's path to the final, with another standout performance in the semi-final, getting himself a goal and an assist. 

Prior to the match against Burkina Faso, Sadio Mane paid for 50 Senegalese fans to travel to Ethiopia to see the match. Rahman Osman reveals that the winger has promised to do the same for the final on Sunday. Forever humble, Sadio Mane is not just a role model on the pitch, but even more so outside of football. 

Always Humble Sadio Mane Promises To Fly Senegalese Fans For Final Against Either Cameroon Or Egypt

