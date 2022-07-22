Skip to main content

Sadio Mane Pips Former Liverpool Teammate Mohamed Salah And Edouard Mendy To African Player Of The Year

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane beats his former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and fellow countryman, Chelsea's Edouard Mendy to the African Player of the Year. 

Mohamed Salah had yet another fantastic individual season in a Liverpool shirt, topping both the goalscoring and assist charts. 

The Egyptian King's form before the turn of the year had many football fans claiming he was the best in the world at that point. The way he was playing, you couldn't question those claims.

Mohamed Salah

However, as well as his form dropping since coming back from AFCON, it was one player that not only stepped up for The Reds but also led his nation to AFCON glory and through to this year's World Cup.

African Player of the Year shortlist was narrowed down to just three players. Mohamed Salah, his now rival Sadio Mane and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Mane, who now plays for Bayern Munich, did enough both at club level and internationally to pip both his former teammate and his national teammate to the prize.

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah

An incredible 2022 so far for the Senegalese superstar, 3 team trophies, and now the best individual trophy in African football.

Can a revitalized Mohamed Salah bounce back and show that he is still the best African player this season?

Sadio Mane
