Sadio Mane Subbed After Head Clash In Senegal's AFCON Match With Cape Verde Which Saw Keeper Vozinha Red Carded
Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has been substituted after a nasty head clash with Cape Verde keeper in Senegal's round of 16 match at the Africa Cup of Nations.
As the ball was thumped down the field, the 29 year old went up for a challenge with the onrushing Vozinha as the ball bounced leaving both players down with head injuries.
As a result of the unfortunate challenge, Vozinha was red carded by the referee but worryingly left on a stretcher.
Six minutes later, Mane scored a brilliant goal after a Senegal corner broke to him on the edge of the box, taking a touch and curling into the top corner of the goal off of the crossbar.
As Liverpool's number ten made his way back for the kick off, he collapsed to the floor, before leaving the pitch, clearly still feeling the effects of the earlier challenge and had to be substituted.
Let's hope both players are able to recover without issue after the heavy knocks they both received.
