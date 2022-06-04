Sadio Mane Transfer Latest: Southampton Could Receive Windfall If Striker Departs Liverpool - Bayern Munich, PSG & Real Madrid All Linked

Southampton could receive a transfer windfall if Sadio Mane departs Liverpool this summer according to a report.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Rumours started prior to the UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid that the Senegalese striker could be looking for a fresh challenge this summer and have grown stronger since the match in Paris.

The 30-year-old did nothing to quell the rumours on Friday in a press conference in Senegal when asked about his future.

Since news broke that Mane could be available for transfer, Bayern Munich have emerged as front runners but PSG and Real Madrid have also been linked with Liverpool's number 10.

Mane arrived at Anfield in 2016 from Southampton for a fee of £34million and has been pivotal in the success under manager Jurgen Klopp which has seen Liverpool win the European Cup and their first league title in 30 years.

The Athletic are reporting that the Saints could now be in a position to benefit from a transfer of Mane away from Liverpool after they included a sell-on clause in the deal that took him to Anfield.

According to the publication, they will receive a lump sum believed to be 15-20% of the transfer fee but there is one condition.

They will only receive the windfall on any profit Liverpool make on the deal so will be relying on the Anfield hierarchy agreeing to a fee over the £34million they laid down for the striker six years ago.

There is a long way to go with the Mane transfer saga and Liverpool fans will be hoping there is a chance, however small, that he could still remain at Anfield.

