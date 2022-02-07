Skip to main content
Sadio Mane Wins AFCON Player Of The Tournament After Senegal Win Over Egypt

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has been crowned the Africa Cup of Nations player of the tournament after Senegal became Champions on Sunday evening.

The Lions of Teranga overcame Mohamed Salah's Egypt on penalties after the match finished 0-0 after extra time.

Mane showed incredible courage to step up and score the winning penalty after he had already seen an earlier effort saved by Egypt goalkeeper and man of the match Gabaski.

It was a fitting end to the tournament for the 29-year-old who excelled throughout for Aliou Cisse's team as Senegal won the trophy for the first time.

Liverpool's number 10 scored his team's only goal in the group stages before adding another two goals in the knockout stages including a brilliant effort against Cape Verde in the round of 16.

Read More

'The Senegalese Magician Sadio Mané is crowned TotalEnergies Man of the Competition after his over-the-top performance with the Lions of Teranga' 

Liverpool fans will be hoping Mane can continue his fine form when he returns to Merseyside this week. As to whether he will be available for Thursday's Premier League clash with Leicester City remains to be seen.

