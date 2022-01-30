Sadio Mane's Senegal Qualify For AFCON Semi-Finals After Victory Over Equatorial Guinea

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane and Senegal have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals after beating Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in Cameroon on Sunday evening.

Leading up to the game there had been some doubt as to whether the 29-year-old would be playing after suffering a clash of heads in the 2-0 win over Cape Verde, a game in which he scored the opening goal.

He was cleared to play yesterday however and played a pivotal part in Senegal taking the lead in the 28th minute when his sublime through ball put Famara Diedhiou into score.

Equatorial Guinea came storming back and after having a penalty ruled out for handball by VAR, deservedly equalised in the 57th minute through Jannick Buyla.

Eleven minutes later, Senegal found themselves back in front when Cheikou Kouyate pounced on a defensive mistake to flick the ball past the keeper.

Ismaila Sarr killed off Equatorial Guinea's hopes with a well-taken third goal which was brilliantly made by Saliou Ciss in the 79th minute.

Senegal will now face Burkina Faso who squeezed past Tunisia, in the semi-final on Wednesday.

With Mohamed Salah's Egypt facing Cameroon in the other semi-final, could the two Liverpool legends face each other in the final?

