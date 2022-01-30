Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Sadio Mane's Senegal Qualify For AFCON Semi-Finals After Victory Over Equatorial Guinea

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane and Senegal have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals after beating Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in Cameroon on Sunday evening.

Leading up to the game there had been some doubt as to whether the 29-year-old would be playing after suffering a clash of heads in the 2-0 win over Cape Verde, a game in which he scored the opening goal.

He was cleared to play yesterday however and played a pivotal part in Senegal taking the lead in the 28th minute when his sublime through ball put Famara Diedhiou into score.

Sadio Mane

Equatorial Guinea came storming back and after having a penalty ruled out for handball by VAR, deservedly equalised in the 57th minute through Jannick Buyla.

Eleven minutes later, Senegal found themselves back in front when Cheikou Kouyate pounced on a defensive mistake to flick the ball past the keeper.

Read More

Ismaila Sarr killed off Equatorial Guinea's hopes with a well-taken third goal which was brilliantly made by Saliou Ciss in the 79th minute.

Senegal will now face Burkina Faso who squeezed past Tunisia, in the semi-final on Wednesday.

With Mohamed Salah's Egypt facing Cameroon in the other semi-final, could the two Liverpool legends face each other in the final?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Sadio Mane
News

Sadio Mane's Senegal Qualify For AFCON Semi-Finals After Victory Over Equatorial Guinea

6 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson Youri Tielemans
Transfers

Report: Youri Tielemans To Leave Leicester At End Of Season With Liverpool 'The Next Step In His Career'

25 minutes ago
Rhys Williams Nat Phillips Alisson
Transfers

'I Don't See A Future' - Former Player Thinks Liverpool Defender Should Make Transfer Move To Newcastle

48 minutes ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Sign Another Fulham Youngster

51 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Senegal
News

Watch: Superb Assist From Sadio Mane For Diedhiou Goal Gives Senegal 1-0 Lead Against Equatorial Guinea At AFCON

1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Liverpool Have Submitted A £5Million Bid For Fabio Carvalho: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Youngster

1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Fabio Carvalho 'Officially' Joins Liverpool From Fulham

2 hours ago
Diogo Jota Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Articles

Who Will Be The Fastest Player At Liverpool? Highest Speeds Recorded This Season Revealed For Salah, Mane, Diaz & Jota

2 hours ago