'Sadio Taking This Diaz Signing Personally' - Fans React To Mane Masterclass As Senegal Reach AFCON Final

A brilliant performance from Liverpool striker Sadio Mane helped Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to reach the AFCON final and fans have taken to social media to have their say.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The 29-year-old looked back to his best as he made the second goal and scored the third goal to help them into Sunday's final where they could play Mohamed Salah's Egypt.

Liverpool's shock signing of Luis Diaz from Porto will add much-needed competition for the Reds front players but Mane looks in no mood to be giving up his shirt any time soon.

Here is what fans had to say as they celebrated a Mane masterclass by posting on Twitter.

'Sadio taking this Diaz signing personally'

'Love it. Lion, fighter and still shy but cheeky and an amazing player and human being. If Egypt goes to the final as well with Salah then I will be so happy but I wish both could win it. Both would deserve it.'

'WE'VE GOT TWO GREATEST AFRICAN PLAYERS EVER.'

'Over to you now @MoSalah Let's have an 'all' Liverpool final #AFCON2021'

'Give him a new contract, yeh he hasn't been great for a few months but he is a player who plays for the badge and can teach a lot of our youngsters a thing or two'

'Mane masterclass. He'll be back to his best'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook