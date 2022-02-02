Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Sadio Taking This Diaz Signing Personally' - Fans React To Mane Masterclass As Senegal Reach AFCON Final

A brilliant performance from Liverpool striker Sadio Mane helped Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to reach the AFCON final and fans have taken to social media to have their say.

Sadio Mane

The 29-year-old looked back to his best as he made the second goal and scored the third goal to help them into Sunday's final where they could play Mohamed Salah's Egypt.

Liverpool's shock signing of Luis Diaz from Porto will add much-needed competition for the Reds front players but Mane looks in no mood to be giving up his shirt any time soon.

Here is what fans had to say as they celebrated a Mane masterclass by posting on Twitter.

'Sadio taking this Diaz signing personally'

'Love it. Lion, fighter and still shy but cheeky and an amazing player and human being. If Egypt goes to the final as well with Salah then I will be so happy but I wish both could win it. Both would deserve it.'

Read More

'WE'VE GOT TWO GREATEST AFRICAN PLAYERS EVER.'

'Over to you now @MoSalah Let's have an 'all' Liverpool final #AFCON2021'

'Give him a new contract, yeh he hasn't been great for a few months but he is a player who plays for the badge and can teach a lot of our youngsters a thing or two'

'Mane masterclass. He'll be back to his best'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Sadio Mane
News

'Sadio Taking This Diaz Signing Personally' - Fans React To Mane Masterclass As Senegal Reach AFCON Final

44 seconds ago
Sadio Mane
News

AFCON: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Inspires Senegal As They Reach The Africa Cup Of Nations Final

16 minutes ago
James Milner
Quotes

'It's A Tough Draw' - James Milner Looks Forward To Liverpool's Champions League Clash With Inter Milan

32 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Senegal
News

Watch: Brilliant Sadio Mane Goal Gives Senegal 3-1 Lead Against Burkina Faso In AFCON Semi-Final

36 minutes ago
Paulo Dybala
Quotes

'Prepare For Salah To Leave' - Former Premier League Players Believes Juventus' Paulo Dybala Could Replace Mohamed Salah

42 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
News

Watch: Brilliant Sadio Mane Assist Helps Senegal Take 2-0 Lead In AFCON Semi-Final

45 minutes ago
Fabinho Thiago Alcantara
News

Breaking: Thiago Alcantara Returns To Full Training For Liverpool

58 minutes ago
Ian Rush
Quotes

'You've Got To Up Your Own Game' - Liverpool Legend Gives His Thoughts On Luis Diaz Transfer

1 hour ago