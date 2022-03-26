Skip to main content
Report: Mohamed Salah Could Prove Too Pricey For Barcelona, As Liverpool Hopeful Of Egyptian Dropping Wage Demands

Spanish news outlet Sport indicated that Barcelona may be priced out of the running to sign Liverpool's Egyptian Mohamed Salah this summer.

The report claims that Barcelona are closely monitoring the winger, but added that the club will not "do anything crazy" to facilitate the signing of a player who is reportedly demanding a £400k-a-week salary from his parent club.

Mohamed Salah

The Catalonian giants are yet to decide whether to follow up their interest with a "firm proposal", Sport said. Juventus have also been linked with the player by Italian media.

Salah, Sport continued, is viewed by Barcelona as one of a number of "alternatives" to Borussia Dortmund forward Eling Haaland, who looks to be on his way to either Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Presumedly, a lot hinges on Salah himself. While he is reportedly keen to remain on Merseyside, he will not sign a new deal unless the terms of a recently rejected contract offer are improved. Talks between his agent and the club were said to have broken down in December 2021.

Worth noting, however, is a news release from Football Insider this morning that said Liverpool club chiefs were confident that Salah "will eventually drop" his hefty wage demands and sign a "huge" new contract. Football Insider gave little in terms of specifics on the contract proposed, and details were sparce on the current mood of the Salah camp.

The Egyptian's contract expires in June 2023.

Transfermarkt's current market valuation of Salah, who has scored 28 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions this season, is £90 million.

