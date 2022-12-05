Saudi-Qatari Consortium Offering More Than FSG’s Asking Price To Buy Liverpool

FSG’s ownership of Liverpool may well be coming to an end, but who’s hands the club will be falling into is still up in the air, despite recent reports of them preferring investors to a total sale.

After 12 years of being owners of the Merseyside club, Fenway Sports Group are looking to cash in on a business they bought at an expectational cheap price of £300m.

The Americans are now reportedly hoping for around £3bn, which would is an incredible profit.

Not many in the world can afford such a price, however, those that can, will be licking their lips at the potential the club and team have under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

Sale Close?

Reports at the weekend claimed that leading contenders were a Saudi and Qatari partnership were preparing an offer to become the new owners of Liverpool, which was confirmed Saudi legend Saeed Al Awiran on Egyptian TV.

According to journalist John Birky, the consortium are willing to offer £3.5bn, which is £0.5bn over the asking price of Fenway Sports Group. The report also states that there is another consortium interested and that talks are ongoing.

Other interested parties have reportedly included one from Germany, an American investor, and Mukesh Ambani.

Matching an asking price is already tempting for sellers, however, going beyond that, John Henry must be thinking Christmas has come early. It seems we are edging ever closer to the full sale of Liverpool, at this point, it’s a matter of when.

