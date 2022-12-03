Saudi-Qatari Partnership Planning To Buy Liverpool Football Club, Confirms Saudi Legend

Liverpool's ownership has become the main topic of conversation within the fanbase and with reports stating FSG may stay in recent days, despite intentions to sell earlier, the future of the club is currently up in the air.

Fenway Sports Group and John Henry purchased Liverpool off fellow Americans George Gillett and Tom Hicks back in 2010, as the club was on the verge on administration.

IMAGO / PA Images

Under the management of Jurgen Klopp and transfer expertise of Michael Edwards, FSG’s sell-to-buy policy has worked up to a certain point. However, recent negligence when it comes to freshening up an ageing squad has began to show on the pitch.

Keeping up with Manchester City has become harder has the years have gone on, with new ownership becoming the only solution to the majority of the fanbase.

Saudi-Qatari owners

There have reportedly been many buyers interested in the purchase of Liverpool, one of them being a duo partnership between Saudi and Qatari consortiums.

Speaking to Egyptian TV, Saudi legend Saeed Al Awiran revealed that being true and that he expects them to be making a bid for the Merseyside club. Experts believe that the deal could be up to around $5bn, which would make a tasty profit for FSG.

IMAGO / PA Images

Although, the likelihood is now leaning towards an investment rather than a completely new ownership, a sale like this can not be ruled out.

This story will not be finished anytime soon, I believe Liverpool fans will have to be very patient.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok