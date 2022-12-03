Skip to main content
Saudi-Qatari Partnership Planning To Buy Liverpool Football Club, Confirms Saudi Legend

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Saudi-Qatari Partnership Planning To Buy Liverpool Football Club, Confirms Saudi Legend

Reports of a Saudi-Qatari partnership planning to buy Liverpool from FSG have been confirmed by a Saudi legend.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool's ownership has become the main topic of conversation within the fanbase and with reports stating FSG may stay in recent days, despite intentions to sell earlier, the future of the club is currently up in the air.

Fenway Sports Group and John Henry purchased Liverpool off fellow Americans George Gillett and Tom Hicks back in 2010, as the club was on the verge on administration. 

John Henry FSG

Under the management of Jurgen Klopp and transfer expertise of Michael Edwards, FSG’s sell-to-buy policy has worked up to a certain point. However, recent negligence when it comes to freshening up an ageing squad has began to show on the pitch. 

Keeping up with Manchester City has become harder has the years have gone on, with new ownership becoming the only solution to the majority of the fanbase. 

Saudi-Qatari owners

There have reportedly been many buyers interested in the purchase of Liverpool, one of them being a duo partnership between Saudi and Qatari consortiums.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking to Egyptian TV, Saudi legend Saeed Al Awiran revealed that being true and that he expects them to be making a bid for the Merseyside club. Experts believe that the deal could be up to around $5bn, which would make a tasty profit for FSG.

Anfield

Although, the likelihood is now leaning towards an investment rather than a completely new ownership, a sale like this can not be ruled out.

This story will not be finished anytime soon, I believe Liverpool fans will have to be very patient. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok 

Liverpool

Schedule

Holland, Senegal, Virgil Van Dijk
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands v USA - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Sofyan Amrabat
News

Report: Liverpool Interested In Midfielder Who Has Excelled At World Cup

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Round Of 16 Fixtures, Schedule & Results

By Neil Andrew
FIFA World Cup
News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group G - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

By Neil Andrew
FIFA World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Serbia v Switzerland - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Brazil, Raphinha
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon v Brazil - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
World Cup Qatar
News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group H - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

By Neil Andrew
FIFA Qatar World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana v Uruguay - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew