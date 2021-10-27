    • October 27, 2021
    Schools In Egypt Set To Teach Children About Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah

    Author:

    Schools In Egypt are putting Liverpool Winger Mohamed Salah into the curriculum to inspire the students. 

    If you think the admiration for Mohamed Salah within the Liverpool fanbase is huge, his support in Egypt is that of royalty.

    He is known as the 'Egyptian King' for a reason. Football has such a huge following in Africa, with a lot of pride for their footballers. 

    Mohamed Salah Egypt

    Mohamed Salah is such a role model for Egypt and Africa as a whole. What He does both on and off pitch is just inspiring. 

    The Egyptian winger is the best in world football at the moment but what he does out of football, along with team-mate Sadio Mane, is exactly why he's the perfect person for children to aspire to. 

    "He is a role model to millions of Egyptians who give him the nickname 'the happiness maker'."

    Imagine going to school to learn about Mohamed Salah. 

    Author Verdict

    I may have suggest a new topic at the next teacher training day. I just think it's brilliant to have someone like Mohamed Salah being taught.

    Someone current, that the children know, that is not only made it has a footballer at the biggest stage but was to change the world off the pitch.

    His work off the field is exactly what the next generation need to aspire to be. He sets a good example as a person.

    I am so proud to have Mohamed Salah at my club at my club. 

