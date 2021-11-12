Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Senegal Manager Aliou Cisse Provides Injury Update On Liverpool Forward Sadio Mane

Author:

There was concern for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp after Sadio Mane was subbed in the first half of Senegal's 1-1 draw in Togo after a heavy clash. Manager Aliou Cisse has provided an update on the striker's condition.

Mane picked up the injury after a clash in the Togo penalty area which left the 29 year needing to be substituted in the 28th minute.

Sadio Mane

Liverpool are already likely to be missing Brazilian Roberto Firmino for a number of weeks after he sustained a hamstring injury in the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

The sight of Mane leaving the field therefore would have left Klopp anxious he was going to lose another one of his famous front three to injury.

Fears were slightly allayed however as Senegal manager Aliou Cisse gave an update on Mane's condition.

“Yes the exit of Sadio Mane has destabilised us.” 

“He is an important player for the team."

“We took him out as a precaution and there is nothing serious.”

It remains to be seen whether Mane will remain with the Senegal squad who are due to play the Congo Republic on Sunday.

Sadio Mane
