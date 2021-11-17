Sadio Mane Available for Liverpool’s Game Against Arsenal After Injury Concern With Senegal

Despite picking up an injury on international duty with Senegal, Sadio Mane should be available for Liverpool's clash against Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have already been hampered a lot this season by injuries.

So when reports came out claiming that Sadio Mane's rib injury that he picked up playing for Senegal could be serious, it worried a lot of Liverpool fans.

The winger hobbled off the pitch in the first-half for his country. With Roberto Firmino out until mid December too, this looked like terrible timing.

After his departure from the game was confirmed to be an injury, reports came out saying that Sadio was heading back to Liverpool.

In Liverpool the rib injury would be checked and an x-ray was reportedly needed to confirm the extent of the injury.

However, it seems like the injury isn't as serious as first feared.

According to James Pearce of The Athletic, the winger should be available for Liverpool's game on Saturday against Arsenal.

After this report, Sadio Mane was pictured in Liverpool's training session ahead of the game and he looked in good spirits.

