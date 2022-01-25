Senegal v Cape Verde: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Round Of 16 | Liverpool's Sadio Mane In Action
Sadio Mane's Senegal take on Cape Verde on Tuesday in the Africa Cup Of Nations round of 16 and we now bring you details of when and where to watch the game.
The Liverpool striker helped Senegal finish top of Group B beating Naby Keita's Guinea into second place after a win and two draws secured top spot.
Guinea, who were missing Keita through suspension exited the tournament following a 1-0 defeat to Gambia on Monday afternoon.
Cape Verde finished third in Group A behind Cameroon and Burkina Faso on four points after a win, a draw and a defeat.
The winners will take on either Mali or Equatorial Guinea in the quarter finals and here are the details of when and where you can watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 4:00pm UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 11:00am ET
Read More
Pacific time: 08:00am PT
Central time: 10:00am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 21:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 02:00 AEST
Where To Watch / Live Stream
- UK - BBC, Sky Sports
- USA - beIN Sports
- Canada - beIN Sports
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- South Africa - GTV, GTV Sport Plus, SuperSport
- Online Stream - beIN Sports Connect
