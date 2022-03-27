Senegal v Egypt: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 CAF Playoff | Mane & Salah Battle For Place In Qatar
Senegal take on Egypt with a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at stake and we can bring you the details of how and when to watch the match.
Egypt hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Cairo on Friday so Senegal will need to overturn the deficit if they want to make it to the finals later this year.
The match once against pits Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah against each other.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off time: 18:00 UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time: 13:00 ET
Pacific time: 10:00 PT
Central time: 12:00 CT
Senegal
Kick-off is at 18:00
Egypt
Kick-off is at 19:00
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK the game will be available on the Mola TV streaming service.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
Viewers in Senegal can watch on RTS 1.
For viewers in Egypt the game can be watched on ON Time Sports.
For international viewers, the game can be streamed on YouTube.
