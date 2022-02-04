Senegal v Egypt: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Final | Liverpool's Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah In Action
Senegal and Egypt will compete in the final of The Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.
The clash sees two Liverpool legends face each other to be crowned AFCON champions as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah face off against each other.
Mane's Senegal came through a tough semi-final clash to beat Burkina Faso 3-1 on Wednesday and Salah's Egypt once again triumphed on penalties against hosts Cameroon after the match ended 0-0 after extra time on Thursday.
It's sure to be a mouthwatering contest and here are the details of when and where to watch the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 7:00pm UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 2:00pm ET
Pacific time: 11:00am PT
Central time: 1:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 05:00 AEST
Where To Watch / Live Stream
- UK - BBC, Sky Sports
- USA - beIN Sports
- Canada - beIN Sports
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- South Africa - GTV, GTV Sport Plus, SuperSport
- Online Stream - beIN Sports Connect
