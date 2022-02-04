Skip to main content
Senegal v Egypt: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Final | Liverpool's Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah In Action

Senegal and Egypt will compete in the final of The Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

The clash sees two Liverpool legends face each other to be crowned AFCON champions as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah face off against each other.

Sadio Mane
Mohamed Salah

Mane's Senegal came through a tough semi-final clash to beat Burkina Faso 3-1 on Wednesday and Salah's Egypt once again triumphed on penalties against hosts Cameroon after the match ended 0-0 after extra time on Thursday.

It's sure to be a mouthwatering contest and here are the details of when and where to watch the game.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 7:00pm UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  2:00pm ET

Pacific time:  11:00am PT

Read More

Central time: 1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:00 AEST

Where To Watch / Live Stream

Read More Liverpool Coverage

