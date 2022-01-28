Senegal v Equatorial Guinea: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Quarter-Final | Liverpool's Sadio Mane In Action - UK, US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa
Sadio Mane and Senegal will face Equatorial Guinea for a place in the semi-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the game.
Senegal came through their round of 16 match against Cape Verde in a dramatic encounter. Liverpool's 29 year old gave them the lead with a fantastic goal before leaving the pitch feeling the effects of a nasty clash of heads.
Aliou Cisse's men added a second late on to confirm their qualification whilst Cape Verde ended the game with nine men.
Senegal will now take on Equatorial Guinea on Sunday evening after they beat Mali on penalties in the round of 16.
Quarter-Final Fixtures & Schedule
Saturday, 29th January 2022
4:00 pm Gambia v Cameroon
7:00 pm Burkino Faso v Tunisia
Read More
Sunday, 30th January 2022
3:00 pm Egypt v Morocco
7:00 pm: Senegal v Equatorial Guinea
*All times are GMT
Where To Watch / Live Stream
- UK - BBC, Sky Sports
- USA - beIN Sports
- Canada - beIN Sports
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- South Africa - GTV, GTV Sport Plus, SuperSport
- Online Stream - beIN Sports Connect
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Could Bid For Luis Diaz 'In Next Few Hours', Player Not Convinced By Tottenham Offer
- Watch: Mohamed Salah's Winning Penalty to Send Egypt Through to Quarter Finals of AFCON
- Gameweek 23: Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Trent Alexander-Arnold All Blank in the Worst Week in Fantasy Premier League History?
- Report: Liverpool Open Talks To Sign Juventus Attacker Paulo Dybala On Free Transfer
- 'He Finishes Like Salah' - England Legend Hails Liverpool Transfer Target Jarrod Bowen
- Report: Jude Bellingham 'Agrees' To Join Liverpool From Borussia Dortmund
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook