Senegal v Equatorial Guinea: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Quarter-Final | Liverpool's Sadio Mane In Action - UK, US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa

Sadio Mane and Senegal will face Equatorial Guinea for a place in the semi-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the game.

Senegal came through their round of 16 match against Cape Verde in a dramatic encounter. Liverpool's 29 year old gave them the lead with a fantastic goal before leaving the pitch feeling the effects of a nasty clash of heads.

Sadio Mane

Aliou Cisse's men added a second late on to confirm their qualification whilst Cape Verde ended the game with nine men.

Senegal will now take on Equatorial Guinea on Sunday evening after they beat Mali on penalties in the round of 16.

Quarter-Final Fixtures & Schedule

Saturday, 29th January 2022

4:00 pm Gambia v Cameroon

7:00 pm Burkino Faso v Tunisia

Read More

Sunday, 30th January 2022

3:00 pm Egypt v Morocco

7:00 pm: Senegal v Equatorial Guinea

*All times are GMT

Where To Watch / Live Stream

