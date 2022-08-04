Several Players Missing From Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Fulham Premier League Clash

A number of players were not pictured in training for Liverpool on Thursday as they stepped up their preparations for the big Premier League kick-off against Fulham on Saturday.

The Reds will travel to Craven Cottage to face the newly promoted West London club in Saturday's early kick-off as they look to get the season off to the best possible start with a victory.

It looks like Jurgen Klopp will be missing several key players however with a number of players already ruled out and some not pictured in the photos from the AXA Training Centre published on liverpoolfc.com.

Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay have not featured since the start of pre-season and neither were captured in the photos.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota have both been ruled out with hamstring problems and will also not be available for the weekend. The Portuguese is however closing in on a return but the England international's problem is said to be 'serious'.

Kostas Tsimikas has also missed the last couple of weeks of pre-season action and looked to be absent again today.

IMAGO / PA Images

More recent casualties who were also not pictured include Ibrahima Konate (knee), Naby Keita (illness), and Curtis Jones (calf). Whilst Jones has been ruled out for between two to four weeks, there haven't been any updates in respect of Konate and Keita's chance of making the weekend since Klopp spoke on Monday.

Nat Phillips was another one not pictured but whether that is injury or transfer related is not clear at this point.

In more positive news, Alisson Becker was pictured in full team training which should mean he is ready and available for Fulham on Saturday.

LFCTR Verdict

Whilst we know a number of the missing players have injuries ruling them out, the pictures give only an indication about the others. It is possible of course they are doing tailored training and not captured on camera.

