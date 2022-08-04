Skip to main content

Several Players Missing From Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Fulham Premier League Clash

A number of players were not pictured in training for Liverpool on Thursday as they stepped up their preparations for the big Premier League kick-off against Fulham on Saturday.

The Reds will travel to Craven Cottage to face the newly promoted West London club in Saturday's early kick-off as they look to get the season off to the best possible start with a victory.

It looks like Jurgen Klopp will be missing several key players however with a number of players already ruled out and some not pictured in the photos from the AXA Training Centre published on liverpoolfc.com.

Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay have not featured since the start of pre-season and neither were captured in the photos.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota have both been ruled out with hamstring problems and will also not be available for the weekend. The Portuguese is however closing in on a return but the England international's problem is said to be 'serious'.

Kostas Tsimikas has also missed the last couple of weeks of pre-season action and looked to be absent again today.

Kostas Tsimikas
Scroll to Continue

Read More

More recent casualties who were also not pictured include Ibrahima Konate (knee), Naby Keita (illness), and Curtis Jones (calf). Whilst Jones has been ruled out for between two to four weeks, there haven't been any updates in respect of Konate and Keita's chance of making the weekend since Klopp spoke on Monday.

Nat Phillips was another one not pictured but whether that is injury or transfer related is not clear at this point.

In more positive news, Alisson Becker was pictured in full team training which should mean he is ready and available for Fulham on Saturday.

LFCTR Verdict

Whilst we know a number of the missing players have injuries ruling them out, the pictures give only an indication about the others. It is possible of course they are doing tailored training and not captured on camera.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Liverpool Parade
Quotes

‘Liverpool Will Be One of the Top Sides in Europe Again Next Season’ - Former Premier League Goalkeeper Looks Ahead to Liverpool’s Season

By Matty Orme3 minutes ago
Andy Robertson
Quotes

‘I’m Not Sure if Jurgen Klopp Is Putting Enough Pressure on Him to Keep Performing.’ - Brad Friedel on Andy Robertson

By Matty Orme19 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘It Could Take Darwin Nunez a While to Adapt to the Premier League' - Former Liverpool Goalkeeper on Nunez

By Matty Orme43 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘Jurgen Klopp Is Definitely in the Conversation of Being the Best Ever Liverpool Manager’ - Brad Friedel

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Premier League
Quotes

'Top Team' - Manchester City Star Has High Praise For Premier League Title Rivals Liverpool

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
John Barnes Liverpool
Quotes

‘Fulham Are Now Back in the Premier League, They’ll Be Full of Confidence’ - John Barnes Previews Liverpool’s Opening Fixture

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Fulham v Liverpool | Premier League | Predicted Lineup | Nunez To Start For Reds?

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
imago1013518034h
Quotes

‘It Looks Like Liverpool Are Ready To Go’ - Former France International On Reds After Significant Community Shield Victory Over Manchester City

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago