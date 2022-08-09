Six Midfielders Liverpool Could Sign Before The Summer Transfer Window Closes

A top English tabloid is reporting today that there are 6 midfielders Liverpool could still sign in this Summer Transfer Window. We will take a look at their potential in terms of fit for the club and availability.

The Daily Star are reporting today that there are six midfielders Liverpool could potentially sign before the summer transfer window closes on Sep 1st.

Besides the already linked names of Jude Bellingham, Marcelo Brozovic and Matheus Nunes they have added three more to the mix.

Also mentioned are Napoli's Fabian Ruiz, RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai and West Ham's Tomas Soucek.

While Jude Bellingham is clearly the club's primary target Borrisia Dortmund have made it very clear that he is not for sale this summer.

Jude is reportedly a fan of the club and is widely considered to be the best young midfield talent around. However this summer is not likely given Dortmunds position on the player.

Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic has been linked to Liverpool for months however at 29 years old his asking price is probably too high for a player viewed by many as a stop-gap solution.

Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes is the most likely on this list. His playing style and age are a perfect fit for Liverpool and it's rumored that we are already in discussions with him and the club.

As always though Liverpool are keeping their cards very close to their chest and have not formally announced any interest.

Napoli's Fabian Ruiz, RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai and West Ham's Tomas Soucek were also mentioned but none of them appear to be available this window.

The pressure is mounting on Jurgen Klopp after injuries to Alex Oxlaide Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita (illness) and now Thiago Alcantara.

It remains to be seen if they will pull the trigger but sources close to the club have already indicated that there won't be a stop-gap signing and that they will only sign the "right" player.

