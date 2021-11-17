Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sky Reporter Provides Update On Liverpool Striker Divock Origi's Injury During Wales Belgium Clash

Author:

There were more injury concerns on Tuesday for Liverpool after striker Divock Origi limped off in the 59th minute of Belgium's clash against Wales. A touchline reporter has provided the latest update on the injury.

The 26 year old had been rewarded with a recall to Roberto Martinez's squad after some promising form during his limited opportunities for the Reds this season.

Origi was named in the starting XI for the clash in Cardiff but was substituted after taking a knock on his leg.

Divock Origi

Despite initial fears that it was another injury picked up during the November international break, fears were quickly allayed.

Sky Sports Touchline Reporter Patrick Davison issued an update after the game suggesting that Belgium manager Martinez had said it was just a dead leg.

'Origi is fine. Martinez said just a dead leg and ok for weekend.'

This will be welcome news to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who is already missing Roberto Firmino as a result of a hamstring injury picked up against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool return to Premier League action this weekend when they take on Arsenal at Anfield.

Divock Origi
