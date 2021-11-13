Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Non Liverpool: 'Glazers Out' Protest As Quiet As The Manchester United Owners Themselves With A Small Number Of Fans Turning Up To Old Trafford

Author:

A small number of Manchester United fans have turned up to Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer ownership of their club. 

Manchester United fans have been angered by the recent form of their team over the last few weeks. This week, a 'Glazer's out' protest was planned for today at Old Trafford.

After being embarassed by both of their rivals in Liverpool and Manchester City in the last two week, it has reignited the fury towards the Manchester United board. 

United's fans have already protested once this year in a response to the Glazers pushing for the European Super League. They broke into Old Trafford and stormed the pitch prior to their league match against Liverpool in May, which ended up being postponed.

Today's protest scheduled at 3pm outside Old Trafford was arranged by a number of Manchester United fans on Twitter. However, the numbers haven't been the same as previous. 

As they wear their green and gold scarves on top of their Ronaldo shirts while singing Glazers out one second then Ole's at the wheel the next. I can't help but laugh.

Manchester United fans had every right to protest in May to stop the Super League happening and they have every right now too with the way their club is being ran.

My question is, where was this in between? Instead of queing up outside the club shop to full up the pockets of the Glazers. 

All talk and no action. That's what it is. This protest is quieter than the Glazer's on where Ole actually stands at the moment. 

Joel and Avram Glazer
