Spanish journalist Xavi Jorquera Márquez is reporting on Twitter today that two clubs have made an offer for Villareal Right Winger Yeremy Pino. The offer, if confirmed, would shock many Liverpool fans who clearly feel that it's the middle of the park that needs strengthening - not the front.

According to Xavi both Liverpool and Arsenal have put offers of $40 million in front of the Spanish club.

Yeremy Pino currently plays as a Right Winger so would be considered a viable backup for Mo Salah.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The versatile attacker can also play as a left winger and center forward and is currently valued at about $44 million. Villareal are asking $60 million.

Liverpool's midfield took a major blow on Saturday when Thiago Alcantara Liverpool's best midfield playmaker pulled up abruptly with a hamstring issue.

A scan on Sunday reveals that it should be only a few weeks before his return.

Despite the lack of severity to this injury most Liverpool fans and pundits agree that this is the main area of the park that requires reinforcing.

As always the LFC Transfer Room will provide more updates as they become available.

