Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Star Liverpool Full-Back Signs New Deal At Anfield

Image Source IMAGO

Liverpool Women's full-back Taylor Hinds has signed a new deal with the Reds.

The length of the contract has not been revealed but the club has said it's a 'long-term' deal.

The 22-year-old joined the Reds in the summer of 2020 from local rivals Everton and has been involved in every game since she arrived.

This term, Hinds has added goals and assists to her game, similarly to her male counterpart Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“I’m really happy, everyone knows how much I love being in Liverpool and I love Liverpool as a club,” said Hinds.

Read More

“It was an easy decision, I’m really enjoying myself playing for this club and it has so much potential to be back in the WSL (Women’s Super League) and I want to be a part of that and help the team get there."

Liverpool haven't been involved in the WSL since being relegated in 2020 but are looking to get promoted back into the division.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Image Source IMAGO
News

Star Liverpool Full-Back Signs New Deal At Anfield

1 minute ago
Nat Phillips
Transfers

Report: AFC Bournemouth Agree Deal With Liverpool For Nat Phillips Loan

1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe
Non LFC

Breaking: Real Madrid Sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe

2 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

'Best Case Is Selling To Liverpool (Or Another Club) Now' - Journalist On Reds Pursuit Of Fulham's Fabio Carvalho

2 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool's Deadline Day Transfer for Fulham's Fabio Carvalho Looks 'Less Likely' Now

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah's Egypt Qualify For AFCON Semi-Finals After Victory Against Morocco

3 hours ago
Nat Phillips
Transfers

Report: Possible Incomings / Outgoings At Liverpool On Transfer Deadline Day

3 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Revealed: Behind The Scenes Photo Gallery As Luis Diaz Signs For Liverpool

3 hours ago