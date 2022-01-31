Star Liverpool Full-Back Signs New Deal At Anfield

Liverpool Women's full-back Taylor Hinds has signed a new deal with the Reds.

The length of the contract has not been revealed but the club has said it's a 'long-term' deal.

The 22-year-old joined the Reds in the summer of 2020 from local rivals Everton and has been involved in every game since she arrived.

This term, Hinds has added goals and assists to her game, similarly to her male counterpart Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“I’m really happy, everyone knows how much I love being in Liverpool and I love Liverpool as a club,” said Hinds.

“It was an easy decision, I’m really enjoying myself playing for this club and it has so much potential to be back in the WSL (Women’s Super League) and I want to be a part of that and help the team get there."

Liverpool haven't been involved in the WSL since being relegated in 2020 but are looking to get promoted back into the division.

