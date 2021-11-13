Steven Gerrard Set For Liverpool Return When Aston Villa Face Juegen Klopp's Side In The Premier League

Aston Villa have signed Steven Gerrard and his back-room staff to take over at Villa Park. The Liverpool fan base seems to have divided opinions about their Club Legend’s decision.

Steven Gerrard has taken over as manager of Aston Villa after they sacked Dean Smith. Exactly one month from his appointment, he will be travelling to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

Many Liverpool fans, including me, are torn about wanting to see Gerrard manage a team other than Liverpool in the Premier League.

If we take some time out and break down the pros and cons it is actually quite a tricky situation for Gerrard. He has left a team where he has completed an invincible season and seemed to be on the path of winning the title this season too.

He left a team that almost guarantees a few fixtures in the Champions League every season. The former Red did so to join a mid table team which is ambitious enough to fight for a top eight spot in the Premier League.

IMAGO / Colorsport

It could be a move where he does well with Aston Villa and ensures that they become a Premier League mainstay, or it could go down the wrong way with the team not being able to stay up which then potentially affects his credibility as a manager in the Premier League.

I ran a Twitter poll to understand the thoughts of what Liverpool fans believe. Well, the response was clearly one sided. BRING GERRARD BACK TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE.

For most Liverpool fans, the fact that Gerrard will one day manage Liverpool is a forgone conclusion. He has openly mentioned that he would love to manage Liverpool Football Club. Hence, this opportunity, seems like a no brainer for him.

This is what a few Liverpool fans have to say about Steven Gerrard taking up the Aston Villa job.

This is what Jamie Carragher mentioned about his former teammate’s chances of making a Premier League return in capacity of Aston Villa Manager.

In addition to that, a few of us at LFC Transfer Room also got into deep discussion about this move for our beloved KOP hero. Clearly, this was a bag of mixed opinions and emotions.

Owen

Owen mentioned, “I think it'll be hard for him to join LFC from Aston Villa because who knows how those two teams will be preforming at that time. Villa could be in a Leicetser-esque position and if so, why would Gerrard want to leave a team he's built? Yes, Liverpool is his team but things can change. Who knows what will happen?”

Adam

Adam believes Gerrard will be going from success and winning trophies to a lot of struggles before getting off the ground at Aston Villa.

As this is the most competitive premier league season in years, he’s in danger of being in a position where the club gets relegated and puts his premier league future up in the air.

He loses that European experience. Both those possibilities would take him a step away from a possible job at Liverpool. He should have remained at Rangers until the end of the season to possibly have more success and then look at offers from clubs.

Neil

Neil said that, the move to Aston Villa is a good one for Steven Gerrard. They are a big club and he will be backed by the club’s wealthy owners and Chief Executive Christian Purslow who he knows from his Liverpool days.

It seems a shame to have to leave Rangers mid season with them top of the Scottish Premiership but who knows when other opportunities will arise so he may have to take the gamble now.

Knowing his character he will want to go to the very top and knows this is a potential stepping stone to that.

Personally I have no real desire to see him as Liverpool manager as I want whoever is the best man for the job.

If that is him, great, but in any case I hope he does well if he makes the move to Villa - just not too well when it comes to playing the Reds!

This is my final point of view and opinion about Stevie G joining Aston Villa as manager:

I’d rather have had Gerrard stay at Rangers and win a few more trophies and maybe have 1/2 good season's with Rangers in the champions league.

That is very valuable managerial experience from a Liverpool perspective which he needs added to his CV if and before he comes to Liverpool.

The pressures that Gerrard has endured as a player at Liverpool and those that he has in his short career as manager will be very different. No one can take away the fact that he successfully displaced Celtic as the current best team in Scotland.

But the experience and managerial pressure fighting for titles in Scotland and playing in the Champions League is something that Aston Villa will not give him.

I feel that is exactly what he needs to be in contention for the Liverpool hot seat and not managing a mid table team, even if it is in the Premier League.