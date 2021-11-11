Steven Gerrard To Sign Two And A Half Year Contract At Aston Villa

In breaking news this morning, Steven Gerrard has allegedly agreed a two and a half year deal to become Aston Villa manager.

The Rangers boss has been arduously linekd with the post in the Midlands since the sacking of Dean Smith on the weekend, and their pursuit has all but finished now for the former Liverpool captain.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Gerrard had dinner with Villa CEO Christian Purslow in London last night. Gerrard will be confirmed as manager within the next 48 hours. A compensation package of between £3m-£4m has been agreed with Rangers for Gerrard and his assistant Gary McAllister, as per Sky Sports News.

The deal runs out in 2024 - the same time as Jurgen Klopp's current Liverpool contract. Happy coincidence or a plan from Gerrard, Klopp and co?

Aston Villa currently sit 16th in the Premier League, with 11 points from just 10 matches - so Gerrard's first task will be to steer a very talented squad away from relegation danger.

Yesterday, Fabrizio Romano and the Birmingham Mail's Ashley Preece all but sealed Gerrard's confirmation to the wider football fanbase, and the deal should be announced today or tomorrow.

It seems like the perfect stepping stone for him, and will return to face Liverpool on December 11th.

